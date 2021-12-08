Dubai: Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, has introduced sustainability-focused initiatives to reward members for making ‘green’ choices and providing options to reduce their own carbon footprint.
‘Conscious Choices’, the new range of sustainable initiatives offered by the Etihad Guest programme, has been created to support the airline’s sustainability ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and halve 2019 emissions by 2035. Travellers wishing to fly and spend more consciously and sustainably can now earn Tier Miles, and other rewards, for making sustainable choices, said Etihad.
“In their daily lives, when not flying, members can earn Tier Miles by offsetting everyday emissions such as driving, with options ranging from one month to one year worth of offsets, as well as emissions such as cooling your home or cooking your dinner for a month up to a year; donating miles to a green cause; and by purchasing sustainable products from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop,” said the airline.
Members can also choose to ’go green’, by opting for a digital membership card instead of physical.
“Etihad’s commitment to sustainability sits at the core of our business, and we’re pleased to welcome our 8 million members to jump on board this journey to sustainability. Empowering our Members to offset their personal travel or shopping in a sustainable way, and be rewarded for it, gives the Etihad sustainability programme even more weight,” said Tony Douglas, Etihad’s CEO.