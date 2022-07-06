Dubai: Etihad Airways is gearing up for its first non-fungible token (NFT) collection - ‘EY-ZERO1’. The series features 10 highly detailed 3D aircraft models, each one showcasing a unique Etihad Boeing 787 Dreamliner livery. In all, 2,003 limited-edition collectibles, symbolising the year when the airline was set up, will go on sale at 6pm UAE time on July 21. The collectibles include Etihad’s Manchester City FC and Greenliner-themed aircraft, among others.
Etihad will also be giving away 20 NFTs to people who pre-register on etihad.com/zero1 by July 16. Each NFT will be priced at $349 plus tax on etihad.arcube.io, and the sale will close on August 18 at 6pm UAE time.
"EY-ZERO1 not only offers collectors, aviation enthusiasts and travellers a unique work of art, but provides real-world travel and lifestyle benefits with Etihad Airways," said Tony Douglas, Group CEO, Etihad Aviation Group. “NFTs and other metaverse technologies are revolutionising the digital economy, and we are proud to be one of the first airlines in the world to explore their potential to provide additional utility for our customers."
Purchasing an NFT will give owners immediate Etihad Guest Silver tier membership for one year, with 10 lucky NFT holders winning complimentary flight tickets. NFT owners will also be given advance access to upcoming NFT collections as well as future metaverse products which the airline has planned as part of its Web3 strategy.
The NFTs will also be available to purchase through the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, meaning the airline’s 7 million loyalty programme members can redeem Guest Miles to acquire an NFT. EY-ZERO1 is set to be minted on the Polygon blockchain, and Etihad will be partnering with Aerial.is to track the CO2 emissions of the NFTs. In addition to offsetting the entire carbon footprint of the project, the airline will allocate all proceeds from the collection to purchase sustainable aviation fuel in 2022.
“Our NFT collection has been designed to be as efficient as possible and support our wider sustainability and decarbonisation efforts at Etihad Airways,” said Douglas.