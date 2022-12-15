Etihad Airways is increasing capacity on its New York route, the airline said on Thursday.
From April 24, 2023, the airline will fly twice a day, seven days a week, on the Abu Dhabi-New York route, providing a total of 14 weekly nonstop services to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).
The flights will be operated with both Airbus A350 and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, two of the most efficient in the world, with significantly less fuel burn and carbon dioxide emissions than previous-generation twin aisle aircraft.
Flight EY101 will depart Abu Dhabi daily at 10:25 and reach New York at 16:40, while EY100 will fly from New York at 22:40 and reach Abu Dhabi at 19:30 the following day.
EY103 will fly from Abu Dhabi daily at 3:10 and reach New York at 09:25, and EY102 will fly from New York at 14:30 and land in the UAE capital at 11:20 a day later.
Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo, Etihad Airways, said: “Etihad is responding to customer demand for increased frequency to New York and our well-known reputation for high-quality customer experience. Boosting our flights to New York gives our guests even greater options across key business and leisure destinations in our expanding global network.
“Our guests travelling to the US can use our US pre-clearance facility, the only United States Customs and Border Protection facility in the Middle East. This allows passengers bound for the United States to process all immigration, customs and agriculture inspections in Abu Dhabi before they board, avoiding immigration queues on arrival in the US.”
With 14 flights per week to New York-JFK, and daily services to Chicago and Washington, Etihad will offer a total of 28 weekly services this summer between Abu Dhabi and the US.