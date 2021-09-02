Dubai: Abu Dhabi's Etihad airways said it was prepared for a boost in travel to and from Abu Dhabi following the government’s announcement to remove the quarantine requirement for all vaccinated travellers arriving from abroad.
"The news is perfectly timed to begin welcoming the world back to Abu Dhabi. We expect a huge surge in demand from tourists and visiting friends and relatives from around the world," said Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad, in a statement.
“This is a huge step forward as the UAE prepares to host the EXPO 2020, the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and many more global events over the coming months," said Douglas.
Fully vaccinated travellers (with vaccines approved by the World Health Organization) can arrive from all international destinations without the need to quarantine. All travellers will require a PCR test within 48 hours of departure, a test on arrival and retesting on select days depending on the country they have travelled from. Unvaccinated travellers, however, should follow the rules according to the destination they are arriving from.
“The emirate has delivered one of the world’s best public health programmes to protect the population with an extremely high vaccination rate, and smart technologically-driven solutions such as the Al Hosn app to ensure the safety of residents and visitors," said Douglas.