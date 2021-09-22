Dubai: Etihad airways said its flight from Abu Dhabi to Rome scheduled for September 24 has been cancelled due to “industrial action” in Italy.
The flight (EYO83) from Abu Dhabi (AUH) to Rome (FCO) on September 24 and EY084 from Rome (FCO) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) on the same day were cancelled, said Etihad.
“Guests booked on these flights will be rebooked onto Etihad Airways services on September 25. Etihad teams are also assisting these guests with their onward travel arrangements,” said the airline on its website.
"The safety and comfort of our guests and crew is our number one priority and we regret any inconvenience caused by these flight cancellations," said Etihad.
Unionized aviation workers in Italy, including airport workers and airline employees, are planning to hold a nationwide strike on September 24, according to media reports.