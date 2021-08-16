For a tourist travelling to Dubai via Abu Dhabi, your visa must be issued in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Etihad airways updated travel rules for passengers arriving from ‘green list’ and other destinations on its website.

Abu Dhabi’s flagship carrier said that travelers can enter Abu Dhabi if they are a UAE national or resident, or if they are eligible for a visa on arrival. The carrier announced visa on arrival for travelers arriving from 70 countries, including Canada, China, Maldives, France, UK and US.

These passengers do not need to apply for a visa before traveling to UAE. “When you land in Abu Dhabi, simply make your way to immigration to receive a visa when you arrive,” said Etihad.

Passengers travelling from India will only be permitted to enter the UAE if they are:

A UAE National, Golden/Silver Visa holder or diplomat

A fully vaccinated resident of the UAE – you must have proof of having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine within the UAE no less than 14 days before travel

Medical personnel, education sector workers or students studying in the UAE

Travelling for medical reasons

A federal government agency worker

However, Indian citizens that hold a US visitor visa or green card are eligible for visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi. This also applies to Indian nationals who have a UK or EU residence valid for at least 6 months. Their passports must have at least six months’ validity.

Those who have been in Nigeria or South Africa in the past 14 days will not be permitted to enter the UAE. This does not apply to:

Nationals of the UAE and their immediate family members

Guests with a diplomatic or an official passport traveling on duty with an official letter from the UAE MOFA

Domestic helpers allowed

Etihad added that domestic helpers are permitted to enter when traveling with a GCC national sponsor or a direct family member of the sponsor.

Travelling to Dubai or other emirate

If you are a tourist travelling to Dubai or other emirates via Abu Dhabi, your visa must be issued for Abu Dhabi, unless you are entering from a green list country.

Kenya, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon or Turkey and you will transfer directly to another emirate after arriving in Abu Dhabi – you must travel by Etihad Coach or Etihad Chauffeur

Entry restrictions and requirements

Other nationals

• Nationals of the Republic of Korea traveling under the Fast Track programme and arriving at Abu Dhabi must have a pre-approval to enter and an 'Isolation Exemption Certificate'.

• Nationals of Indonesia traveling under the Safe Travel Corridor programme must have an entry permit and a return ticket.

• Nationals of Qatar will be permitted entry into the UAE without permission or entry permit as long as they comply with the precautionary and preventive measures in place.

Long-term visa

Those with a cancelled resident visa or an expired tourist visa currently residing in UAE can apply for a ‘Long Term Tourist Visa Single Entry’.

“You can apply for the tourist visa whilst you are in the UAE to avoid any fines or legal implications,” said the airline.

Once the visa is approved, the resident or visitor will need to complete the status change application at Etihad Airways Headquarters in Abu Dhabi. Visa processing should take three to four days.

All pre-arranged entry visas (including new residence visas) issued before 17 March 2020 have now been invalidated and will not be accepted for entry into the UAE.

Green list update

The following countries will be removed from the green list on August 18

• Armenia

• Austria

• Israel

• Italy

• Maldives

• United States of America