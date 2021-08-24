Travelers flying on or before August 27 should register immediately

Etihad Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Starting from August 27, passengers must register on the ICA platform five days before their flight to Abu Dhabi, said Etihad airways on its website.

“If you’re flying on or before 27 August, please register as soon as you can before your flight. Some exemptions apply,” said the Abu Dhabi-based airline on its website.

Getting to Abu Dhabi

Passengers can fly to Abu Dhabi if they are a UAE national or resident; they can also fly in if they are eligible for a visa on arrival or hold a visit visa for Abu Dhabi. For tourists, the visa must be issued in Abu Dhabi.

Travelers must register via the ICA Smart Travel Service and take a COVID-19 PCR test before their flight.

Al Hosn

Passengers will only be able to enter public places in Abu Dhabi if they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and have green status in the Al Hosn app.

For green status:

• You must have registered via the ICA app or at ica.gov.ae no later than five days before your flight.

• When you land in Abu Dhabi, you’ll receive a UID number. You can also find this by entering your passport number at ica.gov.ae.

• Open the Al Hosn app and register using your UID number given to you at Immigration

• You’ll receive green status on the Al Hosn app upon receipt of a negative test – you must present this to enter public places in Abu Dhabi, including hotels, restaurants, malls and supermarkets

Visa on arrival

Abu Dhabi has temporarily suspended the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in any of the high risk countries including India in the past 14 days.