Dubai: Emirates airline has launched a new platform called ‘Dubai Experience’ that allows customers to book their own customised itineraries including flights and hotel stay, the Dubai-based carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

Customers can choose from pre-curated itineraries if they are first-time visitors, or if they have specific interests in sports, culture, adventure, or entertainment and the arts. They can also create their own unique itineraries from scratch, pulling from an extensive list of recommended activities and dining options, or mix and match, using pre-curated itineraries as a starting point.

“We are proud to promote the very best that Dubai and the UAE have to offer on Dubai Experience, which is fully integrated with emirates.com,” Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, said in a statement. “This powerful platform offers our customers the ability to plan their Dubai journeys and stopovers, and benefit from exclusive rates and expertly curated recommendations.”

Currently, Emirates customers in 19 countries can build itineraries from a selection of over 100 hotels and 200 activities – all of which can be added onto an existing Emirates flight booking or created around a new one.

“Through the Dubai Experience platform, Emirates aims to add value to our customers and enrich their journeys, and ultimately drive more people to visit our beautiful home and hub in the UAE - we will continue to add more exciting content on Dubai Experience, and look at opportunities to launch it to customers in more markets,” Kazim said.

How customers can benefit

Flight: Passengers will achieve 10 per cent savings on their new Emirates flight bookings.

Hotels: Guests will get exclusive hotel benefits including discounted rates, free cancellation up to 72 hours before check-in, complimentary breakfast, and 24-hour check-in at over 100 hotels, ensuring that their room is ready no matter what time they arrive in Dubai.

Activities: They will get discounted rates and exclusive pricing on over 200 activities.

One-stop planner on the Emirates website: Guests will have access to an itinerary planner with an hour-by-hour view of the trip, allowing customers to plan their travel in a granular way that inspires confidence and maximises their time. Customers can view and add to their itinerary at any time on emirates.com through their flight booking.