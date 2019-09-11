Emirates Airline. Photo for illustrative purposes Image Credit: Supplied photo

Emirates has clinched its third consecutive award for Best Entertainment at the 2020 Passenger Choice Awards held during the APEX EXPO in Los Angeles, US on Monday. The airline was also given a Five-Star Global Airline Official Airline Rating, the highest rating in the first airline rating programme based on verified and certified passenger feedback.

Emirates has been at the forefront of the industry from being the first airline to install TV screens in every seat in 1992 to allowing customers to create and sync entertainment playlists on its mobile app since last year.

Today, Emirates provides one of the most comprehensive and state-of-the-art entertainment and communications services in the skies. ice, its award-winning inflight entertainment system, now offers over 4,500 channels of entertainment, including well over 1,000 world movies. Customers across all classes view these entertainment options on the largest screens in the industry for each cabin at 13.3 inches for Economy Class, 23 inches for Business Class and 32 inches in First Class.

The airline has also been investing to provide connectivity and Live TV for its customers. Over 176 Emirates aircraft are equipped with Live TV and at any time 70,000 passengers and sport enthusiasts could be watching global sporting events live at 40,000 feet.

Wi-Fi connectivity is available on all Emirates aircraft. Customers in all cabin classes receive 20MB of free Wi-Fi data or unlimited use of messaging apps for 2 hours.