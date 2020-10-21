Dubai: Emirates has earned top spot at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020, sweeping four awards including the ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ award. The airline also took home ‘Airline with the Best First Class’, ‘Airline with Best Cabin Crew’ and ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’.
The awards highlights “how the airline has been supporting its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the airline said in a statement.Emirates was the first airline to offer customers free Covid-19 insurance that covers medical expenses of up to EUR 150,000 and quarantine costs of EUR 100 per day for 14 days.
This week, Emirates re-introduced its A380 products and onboard experiences, including the Onboard Lounge and Shower Spa, as well as social areas in Business Class and First Class on select Boeing 777 aircraft following a “thorough review and the implementation of additional health and safety measures.”
The Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2020 were presented virtually, and attended by hundreds of industry professionals across the region.