Dubai: Emirates will resume its direct service between Milan Malpensa and New York John F Kennedy International Airport from June 1, 2021.
The Milan-New York JFK flight will be an extension to Emirates' existing flights to Milan EK205, operated by the Boeing 777-300 ER.
The airline's service to and from New York JFK will increase to three times daily to support the newly resumed link.
Emirates flight EK205 will depart Dubai (DXB) at 09:45 hours, arriving in Milan (MXP) at 14:20 hours before departing again at 16:10 hours and arriving into New York John F Kennedy International Airport (JFK) at 19:00 hours the same day. The return flight EK206 will depart JFK at 22:20 hours, arriving in Milan at 12:15 hours the next day.
EK206 will depart once again from Milan the next day at 14:05 hours bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 22:10 hours.
The resumed service between Dubai-Milan-JFK will offer "more choice to travellers heading from Europe, the Middle East, West Asia, and Africa via Dubai or Milan as well as give seamless access to other US cities beyond New York via the airline's codeshare agreement with Jetblue," said Emirates in a statement.