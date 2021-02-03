Dubai: Emirates airline’s self-check-in and bag drop kiosks at Dubai International airport (DXB) can now be operated by passengers through their phones. The initiative is one among many in the airlines industry to boost confidence in travel during the pandemic.
The Dubai airline’s 32 self-service bag drop machines and 16 check-in kiosks can be controlled completely by personal mobile devices without touching the screens, said Emirates in a statement.
The kiosks allow customers to check-in, receive their boarding pass, choose seats on board, and drop off their bags. New services have also been added to allow passengers to make payments for ancillary purchases, such as additional baggage allowance, directly at the kiosks.
The self-check-in kiosks, placed at the economy check-in area in Terminal 3, complement the desks manned by Emirates check-in agents to reduce waiting time for customers during peak periods and improve the experience in Dubai, said Emirates.
The service is now available to customers travelling to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations. More kiosks are planned for the First and Business Class check-in area.