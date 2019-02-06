Dubai: Did you miss the previous price-busting deals offered by some airlines in the beginning of the year? Don’t despair, as another round of rate cuts has just been announced.

UAE residents who are planning to travel outside the country anytime this month until around May can score some savings when they book with Emirates Airline.

The Dubai-based carrier has announced that flyers can avail themselves of budget fares to a number of destinations, including popular places like Munich, Vienna, Prague, London, Paris, Maldives, Seychelles, Manila, Mumbai, Delhi, Colombo and Hyderabad, if they intend to travel this month until May 31, 2019.

Return fares can cost as low as Dh745, depending on the destination.

Economy seats on flights to Singapore, Clark (Philippines) and Istanbul cost just a little over Dh1,900, a steal price compared to peak rates of more than Dh3,000 to Dh4,000 per person. A direct flight to Manila is much cheaper, at Dh1,855.

Travellers heading to Cebu, Philippines and Athens, Greece an book tickets for just above Dh2,200, while those bound for London and Prague can expect to pay at least Dh2,395.

For those bound for Mumbai and Delhi, tickets cost at least Dh825.

Here are just some of the featured fares:

London: Dh2,395

Athens: Dh2,235

Clark: Dh1,945

Cebu: Dh2,215

Paris: Dh3,095

Venice: Dh2,995

Phuket: Dh2,915

Munich: Dh2,795

Seychelles: Dh2,735

Vienna: Dh2,695

Male: Dh2,595

Rome: Dh2,595

Prague: Dh2,395

Singapore: Dh1,995

Istanbul: Dh1,995

Kolkata: Dh1,305

Colombo: Dh1,195

Ahmedabad: Dh975

Hyderabad: Dh935

Bengaluru: Dh875

Chennai: Dh855

Thiruvananthapuram: Dh825