Emirates travel update: Flights adjusted across 100+ destinations

Airline offers free date changes, rebooking and refunds amid disruptions
Emirates has issued an operational update, confirming it is running a limited flight schedule across 100+ destinations as the airline adjusts services in response to ongoing disruptions. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and booking options as the Dubai-based carrier continues to review its network and update schedules accordingly.
The airline said on its website that passengers can view updated schedules and book via website. It added that all new bookings will include one complimentary date change within the ticket’s validity period.
Travellers impacted by schedule changes will be rebooked on the next available Emirates flight wherever possible, including connecting journeys via Dubai.
Customers holding tickets for travel between February 28 and May 31 can choose between rebooking or requesting a refund.
Passengers may rebook to the same destination or another destination within the same region on or before June 15, 2026. Travellers who booked through a travel agent must contact their agent, while those who booked directly with Emirates should contact the airline.
Passengers who booked directly with Emirates can submit a refund request through the airline’s refund form. Customers who booked through travel agents must contact their agent.
Emirates advises completing any rebooking first, as unused flights in the same itinerary will automatically be cancelled and refunded once a refund request is processed.
The airline also said customers who book flights from April 2 will receive one complimentary date change across all cabins, subject to ticket validity. Fare differences may apply.
Customers can access the website or app to:
Review any changes made to their booking
Accept a newly offered flight
Choose an alternative flight if the original travel date is within 72 hours
Review services such as dietary meals, seat selections and Chauffeur-drive
Make up to nine changes under the current travel waiver, valid until 31 May
Update contact details to receive flight notifications
If changes cannot be made online
Some bookings may require additional assistance, including when parts of the itinerary have been cancelled, when no confirmed operational flights remain, or when the ticket type requires further support.
Passengers can seek help through the following channels:
Call the local Emirates Contact Centre for tickets booked directly with the airline
Contact the travel agent for bookings made through an agency
Use Live Chat on emirates.com
Visit Emirates retail stores worldwide
In Dubai, passengers can visit the following locations:
Emirates Reservations and Ticketing desk at Terminal 3, Dubai International Airport
Emirates World, Jumeirah Town Centre
Emirates Group Technology Centre, near the Clock Tower, Deira
Customers are advised to ensure their contact details are updated via Manage Your Booking to receive flight updates.
Emirates also confirmed that all city check-in points across Dubai are temporarily closed until further notice as operational adjustments continue.
Emirates urged passengers to check flight status regularly, including after check-in, and ensure contact details are up to date to receive notifications.
The airline said it continues to monitor the situation closely and will adjust its schedule as required, thanking customers for their patience and understanding.