Emirates airline will suspend all flights to Nigeria from September 1 due to blocked funds, said the Dubai carrier in a statement.
“Emirates has tried every avenue to address our ongoing challenges in repatriating funds from Nigeria and has made considerable efforts to initiate dialogue with the relevant authorities for their urgent intervention to help find a viable solution,” said the airline on its website.
“Emirates has taken the difficult decision to suspend all flights to and from Nigeria to limit further losses and impact on our operational costs that continue to accumulate in the market,” it added.
Emirates said it would work to help impacted customers make alternative travel arrangements wherever possible.
The airline added that it would re-evaluate its decision if there were any positive developments regarding the blocked funds in the African country.
“We remain keen to serve Nigeria, and our operations provide much needed connectivity for Nigerian travellers, providing access to trade and tourism opportunities to Dubai, and to our broader network of over 130 destinations,” said Emirates.
“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to our customers; however, the circumstances are beyond our control at this stake.”
Impacted customers can choose to rebook their journey to and from an alternative destination (no onward transportation) within Africa or choose to cancel their travel plans and avail of a full refund for the unused portion of their ticket.