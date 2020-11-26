Dubai: Emirates is re-opening its airport lounges starting with the one in Cairo. In the coming weeks, the airline will resume lounge services at other destinations, including New York's JFK International and Manchester Airport.
The lounges have been extensively redesigned and with additional health and safety measures introduced. The new protocols will be rolled out in each lounge, Emirates said.
The buffet offering will be changed to an a la carte service with contactless menus activated by QR code. Throughout the day, lounge staff will sanitise each seat and table after customers leave.
Reduced numbers
Seating capacity will be halved as every other sofa seat is left unoccupied. Newspaper, magazines and other reading materials will not be available to minimise the risk of infection by touch.
The carrier's lounge in Concourse B in Dubai International airport is also open with a redesigned service and designated first class area.