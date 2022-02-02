Dubai’s Emirates airline will resume flights to Nigeria starting February 5, it said on Wednesday.
The carrier will operate daily flights to and from Abuja and Lagos, it said.
Last month, the carrier resumed services to five other Africa destinations - Guinea (CKY), Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ), Ghana (ACC), Uganda (EBB) and Angola (LAD).
The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) had recently announced the resumption of entry for passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Kongo, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe, starting January 29.