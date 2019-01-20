WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Emirates says on its website that the allowance for tickets in the ‘Special’ category will be reduced to 15 kilograms from 20 kilograms
- Baggage allowance in the ‘Saver’ category will be down to 25 kilograms from 30 kilograms
- New allowances only apply to tickets issued from February 4, not any travel from that date
- The new weight allowances apply on all Emirates routes, except those for travel to and from destinations in the Americas
- Also exempt are travel from destinations in Africa
Dubai: Emirates Airline will be reducing its baggage allowance on some Economy Class tickets issued from February 4 by five kilograms.
The Dubai-based carrier said on its website that the allowance for tickets in the ‘Special’ category will be reduced to 15 kilograms from 20 kilograms, while allowance in the ‘Saver’ category will be down to 25 kilograms from 30 kilograms.
The new weight allowances apply to all Emirates routes, with the exception of those for travel to and from destinations in the Americas and travel from Africa.
Baggage allowance for tickets in the ‘Flex’ and ‘Flex Plus’ will remain unchanged at 30 kilograms and 35 kilograms respectively — as will baggage rules for tickets for flights in Business and First Classes.
Emirates did not elaborate on why it is changing its baggage rules, but the new allowances only apply to tickets issued from February 4 rather than any travel from that date.