Dubai: Emirates will begin operating its flagship Airbus A380 aircraft on the Dubai – Sao Paulo route between January 9 and January 30, 2021. The Emirates A380 will be deployed four times weekly to Sao Paulo in response to the summer season increase in demand for travel to and from Brazil.
This will be the first time that the aircraft will return to South America since the suspension of passenger flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Emirates said in a statement.
The airline resumed passenger flights to Sao Paulo in August 2020 on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.
Last week, Emirates said it would operate a special one-off A380 service to Bahrain on December 15, a day ahead of the country’s 49th National Day celebrations. The deployment was in response to high passenger demand during the National Day holidays in the Kingdom.