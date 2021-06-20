Dubai: Emirates airline will ramp up operations to Jordan during the summer with the introduction of double daily A380 services during the months of July and August.
The airline will operate a second daily A380 service to Amman, from July 15 to July 20, 2021, ahead of the Eid Al Adha period. Emirates will also operate double daily A380 services from August 10 to August 31.
Emirates said the move was driven by high forecasted passenger demand. The carrier will also increase flights between Dubai and Amman from 12 to 14 weekly, from July 1.
"Jordan is an important destination for Emirates, and we will continue to look at ways to grow our operations in the market to serve our customers better," said Mohammad Lootah, Emirates' Area Manager for Jordan.
Emirates flights EK 905 and 906 will be operated with an Airbus A380 in a three class configuration, featuring 14 luxurious First Class suites, 76 lie flat Business Class seats and 420 generously pitched Economy Class seats.