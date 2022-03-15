Dubai: Emirates will start daily flights from Dubai to Tel Aviv in June2. The first flight will take off June 23 and will operate as EK931, leaving at 15:50 and arriving at Ben Gurion Airport at 18:00 local time. The return flight EK 932 will depart Tel Aviv at 19:55, arriving in Dubai at 23:59 (local time).
Emirates said the flight schedules have been timed to provide convenient access to Dubai, and optimum connection opportunities to popular holiday destinations like Thailand, India, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka and South Africa. “We look forward to finally welcoming customers onboard our flights to and from Tel Aviv this summer, and offer them substantial connectivity to and through our Dubai hub as Covid travel restrictions continue to ease and more borders open up,” said Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates airline. “In addition to unlocking tremendous pent-up demand, Emirates’ debut into Israel will mean more choice for travellers as they return to the skies, and more opportunities for businesses to visit Dubai and beyond to our far-reaching network of almost 130 destinations.”
Together with multiple-daily codeshare flights operated by flydubai, the new Emirates flights will also offer inbound connections with multiple daily and weekly flights throughout Australia, India, Philippines, Thailand and South Africa. The new service to Tel Aviv will also provide 20 tonnes of cargo capacity on each flight, providing channels for Israeli businesses and start-ups to export products like pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, fruits and vegetables and other perishables. The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.
“Emirates is committed to creating new opportunities for business and tourism, and strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel,” said Kazim. “We are confident that our new services will have a positive impact on enhancing Israel’s connectivity to a wealth of global destinations”
In 2021, Israel was ranked as one of Dubai’s Top 20 source markets, according to Dubai Department of Economy & Tourism, and that ranking is set to build up even further as the city continues to welcome more visitors in 2022 with its ever-expanding list of experiences and diverse offerings.