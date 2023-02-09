A Dubai-bound Emirates flight from Sydney, Australia, was diverted to Perth after a passenger suffered a medical emergency.
An Emirates spokesperson told Gulf News: “Emirates flight EK415 from Sydney to Dubai on February 8 was diverted to Perth due to a passenger medical emergency.”
The statement said: “The passenger was met by local medical staff upon arrival. Flight EK415 has since departed Perth at 10.32 am Australian Western Standard Time and is continuing its journey to Dubai.”
Flight EK415 dumped some fuel before the landing in Perth to reduce the landing weight, according to flight tracking service FlightRadar24.
This is the second such incident for an Emirates passenger this week. On Wednesday, a Brussels–bound flight was diverted to Erbil, Iraq, due to a mid-air medical emergency. And last month, a woman gave birth to her baby on Emirates flight EK319 flying from Tokyo to Dubai.
The airline has bolstered its presence in the Asian, Australian, and European markets since January 2023, with service expansions to Brisbane, Bangkok, Taiwan, Tokyo-Haneda, Glasgow, and Birmingham.