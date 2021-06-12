Dubai: Emirates airline has suspended passenger flights from Zambia and Uganda to Dubai until further notice, in response to a UAE government directive.
The ban came into effect at 2359 hours on June 11, 2021.
Emirates flights from Dubai to Lusaka, continuing on to Harare and flights from Dubai to Entebbe will continue to operate as normal.
Passengers who have connected through Zambia and Uganda in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.
UAE nationals and their first degree relatives, holders of golden visas and members of diplomatic missions accredited by the UAE and the two countries who comply with updated COVID 19 protocols, as well as delegations and businesspeople who have received prior approvals, will be exempt for travel.
Ticket cancelation
Passengers need not call Emirates if they want to keep their ticket for a future flight.
Travelers should contact their booking office whenever they are ready to travel.
For rebooking, ticket-holders should contact their travel agent or booking office.
"Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused," said the airline in a statement.