Dubai: Emirates airline on Monday said it has suspended all flights to Baghdad on August 30 due to security concerns.
"Customers are advised that due to reports of civil unrest and curfews in Iraq Emirates flights to/from Baghdad have been cancelled on August 30, the airline said on its website.
Affected passengers have been advised to contact their respective Emirates Call Centre or travel agent for rebooking options.
It comes after chaos erupted in Baghdad soon after Iraqi cleric, Muqtada Al Sadr announced of quitting politics on Monday with thousands of his followers stormed Iraq's presidential palace resulting in the death of 12 people.
More to follow.