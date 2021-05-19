Dubai: Emirates airline has signed a marketing agreement with Indonesia. Both parties will partner on joint campaigns that will benefit the airline and tourism for Indonesian destinations.
Emirates and Indonesia will collaborate on strategies and marketing initiatives “that will showcase what the destinations have to offer and positively impact its tourism industry and economy,” said the airline in a statement.
“Based on the long-standing and fruitful relationship that Emirates has shared with Indonesia over the years and the success of its routes to Jakarta and Bali, Emirates hopes to build on achievements so far and support in the recovery phase as restrictions ease,” said Emirates.
The agreement will include marketing activities such as support for attendance of tourism trade shows and fairs, trade familiarization trips, product presentations and workshops, advertising campaigns, the provision of logistical support, amongst others.
Since the pandemic, Emirates resumed operations to Jakarta in June 2020 and is now serving travellers on the route with daily flights, operated by the Boeing 777-300ER.