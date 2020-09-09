Dubai: Emirates has signed an agreement with smartphone-maker Huawei to promote the Emirates app to Huawei phone users, as the airline looks toexpand its presence in the Chinese market.
The app will now include SmartCard Integration, providing a quick booking option for users in the Chinese mainland and the UAE, as well as easy access to travel and flight information.
“It’s our pleasure to build a collaboration with Huawei in order to provide the best possible customer experience, not only onboard and on the ground, but also online. Considering Huawei’s strong market position in the Chinese mainland and the UAE, we are proud to collaborate with them on promoting our app,” said an Emirates spokesperson in a statement.
Emirates and Huawei are also planning to integrate the Emirates app with the Huawei Wallet platform. The new features will enable members of the airline’s loyalty progrmame, Skywards, to store membership details and loyalty points, in addition to boarding passes and vouchers in the Huawei Wallet. The airline’s customers will soon be able to enter any of its worldwide lounges by tapping their Huawei device at the door.
Eventually, the partnership may also include payment options and rewarding experiences, allowing easy redemptions of Skywards Miles and the ability to earn Huawei points, Emirates said.
“In this era … people rely more than ever on their smartphones to make decisions, including travel-related ones. This encouraging collaboration paves the way for us to explore future solutions,” said Lu Geng, Director, Middle East and Africa Partnerships and Eco-Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group.