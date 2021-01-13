Dubai: Dubai's Emirates on Wednesday denied reports stating that the airline had suspended a pilot for refusing to fly a plane to Israel.
According to the reports, a Tunisian pilot by the name of Monem Sahib al-Taba was suspended due to his refusal to participate in a trip to Tel Aviv.
"Emirates has never employed any pilot by this name and all reports circulating on social media around this are false," an airline spokesperson told Gulf News.
UAE airlines have begun flying to Israel since a historic accord was signed between the two countries.
As per some estimates, 2 million Israelis are expected to visit Dubai in 2021.