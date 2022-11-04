Dubai: Emirates has resumed its flights to two South American destinations, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires, it said on Friday.
The four-times weekly flight will depart from Dubai at 08:05 am and land in Rio de Janeiro at 03:25 pm. After a 1 hour and 45-minute stopover, the flight continues to Argentina at 05:10 pm, landing in Buenos Aires at 08:40 pm. The return flight, EK248, will take off from Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires at 10:20 pm and arrive in Rio de Janeiro at 01:10 am the next day, after which it will depart again at 02:55 pm, flying to Dubai with a scheduled arrival time of 11:35 pm. All times are local.
Both Brazilian and Argentinian nationals traveling to Dubai enjoy a convenient visa on arrival.
Passengers traveling to and from other destinations in South America, including connections between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, can take advantage of Emirates’ codeshare and interline partnerships with regional partners such as GOL, LATAM, Azul, Copa and Avianca.