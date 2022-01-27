Dubai: Emirates will resume passenger operations between Dubai and five African countries starting January 29, the airline said on Thursday.
The significant restoration of services will include Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania; Nairobi, Kenya; Harare, Zimbabwe; and Emirates’ three South African gateways Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Customers flying in and out of Emirates’ African gateways can connect to Dubai and to an array of onwards connections to Europe, Middle East, the Americas, West Asia and Australasia, the airline said.
South Africa: Flights between Dubai and South Africa will operate daily to and from Johannesburg, effective January 29, and double-daily services will run from February 1. Flights to and from Cape Town and Durban will operate daily from February 1.
Kenya: Emirates will operate 10 weekly flights to Nairobi from January 29.
Ethiopia: Emirates flights to Addis Ababa will operate daily from January 30.
Tanzania: Emirates will operate to Dar Es Salaam with five flights a week from January 30.
Zimbabwe: Emirates will operate to Harare with six weekly flights linked to its Lusaka service from January 30.
All passengers travelling from Emirates’ African network with Dubai as their final destination require a 48-hour PCR test, the airline said. Passengers must present a valid negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, and validity must be calculated from the time the sample was collected. Upon arrival in Dubai, passengers will undergo an additional Covid-19 PCR test and remain in self quarantine until the results of the test are received.