Dubai: Emirates announced Tuesday it has relaunched its daily service between the South Australian capital of Adelaide and Dubai. The airline will operate a Boeing 777-200LR between both cities. The reinstated service offers passengers over 4,200 weekly seats between Dubai and Adelaide, the airline said in a statement, allowing more than 220,400 passengers to travel between Dubai and Adelaide per year.

South Australia Premier Peter Malinauskas said, “The return of Emirates’ daily service to Adelaide is significant for South Australia. We’re not just welcoming back a world-class airline; we’re re-opening South Australia’s doors to the world, showcasing our beautiful state to over 220,000 potential visitors annually.”

The carrier said its return to Adelaide would significantly impact South Australia’s economy and tourism industry.

The South Australian Tourism Commission estimated the tourism expenditure of daily direct non-stop Emirates flights to generate more than $62 million per year and create more than 315 full-time equivalent tourism-related jobs for South Australians.

Malinauskas added, “This reconnection to Dubai and beyond will benefit our economy, creating jobs and opening up new opportunities for trade and tourism. With an estimated $160 million annual economic impact, including $62 million in tourism expenditure, this service will play a crucial role in our state’s growth. This is a clear vote of confidence in South Australia’s future, and we’re ready to make the most of it.”

The Boeing 777-200LR aircraft offers 302 seats across two cabins, 38 in Business Class set in a 2-2-2 configuration and 264 in Economy Class.

Tourism boost

South Australian Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison, said, “Last night we welcomed the first of the more than 220,000 Emirates passengers that are set to touch down in South Australia each year thanks to the daily return of this major international airline.”

“Emirates’ return will be a major player in our efforts to grow the state’s international market, which is currently worth $1.3 billion to South Australia’s visitor economy. I look forward to seeing South Australia in Emirates’ global marketing programs, showcasing why we are a must-visit destination,” said Bettison.

Emirates now operates 70 weekly services from Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, and Adelaide connecting passengers with over 140 destinations.

Perth services

Starting December 1, Emirates will reinstate its second daily service to Perth, offering 77 weekly flights from Australia. This will allow Emirates to transport 68,000 passengers per week to and from Australia, returning to its pre-pandemic capacity.

Emirates’ Executive Vice President of Passenger Sales and Country Management, Nabil Sultan, said, “Australia remains a priority market for Emirates and one that we have been deeply committed to for nearly three decades.”

Sultan said, “The return of our Adelaide service reinforces our commitment to expanding our Australia network, which now offers 70 weekly services across five Australian cities.”

Trade boost

Moreover, Emirates SkyCargo will offer 14 tonnes of cargo space, totalling 196 tonnes weekly between Dubai and Adelaide, strengthening trade links between South Australia and the wider world, including key markets across the Middle East, Europe and the USA. Key anticipated exports range from seafood (fish, mussels), meat products, and fruits and vegetables, to general cargo consisting of pharmaceuticals, machinery parts, retail garments and electronics.

The carrier said the value of freight exports is estimated to be $98 million per year, bringing the total estimated expenditure generated by Emirates’ flights to Adelaide to $160 million.