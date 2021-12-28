Dubai: Emirates airline said passengers from Angola and Guinea will not be accepted for travel to or through Dubai until further notice. Outbound passenger operations from Dubai to these destinations will remain unaffected.
Customers originating from Conakry (Guinea) to Dakar (Senegal) will not be accepted for travel, said Emirates. "Affected customers do not need to call us immediately for rebooking," said the airline on its website. "Customers can simply hold on to their Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with their travel agent or booking office to make new travel plans."
This comes after Emirates suspended flights from Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania on Sunday. The UAE had announced the suspension of all inbound flights for national and international carriers and transit passengers from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, and Nigeria.
This includes suspending the entry of travellers who were in the four countries 14 days before coming to the UAE, while flight operations will continue to transport passengers from the UAE to the same countries.