Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates airline has taken off to Tel Aviv, marking its first passenger flight to Israel.
Emirates flight EK931 departed with 335 passengers, including a VIP delegation at 1220hrs local time.
The new daily service will provide Israeli travellers convenient access to Dubai, with easy connections to popular holiday destinations like Australia, Philippines, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam. Emirates will also offer convenient access into Tel Aviv from diverse points across its network with multiple daily and weekly flights.
In addition to its latest destination, Tel Aviv, Emirates will also be restarting services to London Stansted, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and Christchurch this year.
Emirates will operate its three-class Boeing 777-300ER on the route, featuring eight private suites in First Class, 42 lie flat seats in Business Class and over 300 spacious seats in Economy Class for the daily service.