Dubai: Emirates airline said flights to and from Nigeria will remain suspended until August 31. This is the latest delay in the resumption of flights between Dubai and Nigeria.
The airline had previously said flights to the African country would remain suspended until August 28. Flights were originally expected to take off on August 15 after UAE said residents from Nigeria, Uganda and a few other countries could re-enter, provided they met certain conditions.
"Customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai," said Emirates on its website.
Affected bookings have been cancelled, said Emirates.
Rebooking
"If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID 19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking," said the airline. "You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans"