Dubai: Emirates airline on Sunday announced key management changes in its Dubai hub and across markets in the Far East, West Asia and Africa.
As part of the changes, five Emirati commercial managers will be placed in key positions across the airlines’ network to support its commercial strategies as it responds to “shifting market dynamics and navigates the complex challenges posed by the global pandemic.”
“We are sharpening our focus further and placing extremely capable leaders with diverse experiences to help drive commercial initiatives that stimulate demand and maximise revenue opportunities and margin performance,” said Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, in a statement.
The changes will come into effect on January 1, the airline said in a statement.
Salem Ghanem Al Marri, currently manager Japan, will return to Dubai to the airline’s strategic planning department; Jaber Mohamed, currently area manager Taiwan, will become country manager Philippines, and Saeed Abdulla Miran, currently manager Bangladesh, will become area manager Hong Kong.
Sultan Alriyami, currently an outstation manager, will become area manager Taiwan and Mohamed Alhammadi, currently a commercial manager, will become manager Bangladesh.
In addition to the UAE National rotations, several commercial managers in Africa and South East Asia will also be taking on new roles, said the airline.
This includes Satish Sethi - the current country manager Philippines - who will become manager Japan and Afzal Parambil – Emirates’ regional manager West Africa - who will take on the role of regional manager South Africa.