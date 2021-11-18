Dubai: Emirates airline is offering special fares to a range of destinations for the UAE National Day break. The offer is valid for bookings made from today until December 5 for travel until June 15, 2022.
Passengers can enjoy fares to London from Dh2,195 in Economy and Dh11,255 in Business; those to Bangkok will be Dh2,045 in Economy and Dh8,555 in Business; Kuwait will be from Dh1,395 and Dh6,995; those to New York are Dh3,195 and Dh14,555; while trips to Mauritius will cost Dh4,145 and Dh 11,555.
Travellers can also enjoy a 50 per cent discount on hotels, in addition to many other complimentary perks when they book their holiday packages with Emirates Holidays. Fares start from Dh2,659 per person. “Customers are encouraged to check the latest government travel restrictions in their country of origin and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination,” said Emirates in a statement.