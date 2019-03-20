An Emirates aircraft Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Emirates is increasing the frequency of flights between Dubai and Cairo, adding four additional trips a week to its existing thrice-daily service, starting 28 October, 2019. The four new flights operating on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, will take the total number of weekly Emirates flights serving Cairo to 25.

“Cairo is a very popular destination for both business and leisure travellers, and the additional flights will provide our customers with greater flexibility in their travel choices, and allow seamless connectivity to Emirates’ vast global network,” said Orhan Abbas, Emirates' senior vice president for commercial operations in Africa.

Abbas said there is a clear demand for Emirates flights, with passenger occupancy on the route averaging 90 per cent.

“These additional flights will not only cater to the growing demand, but also help support tourism and trade in Egypt,” Abbas added.

Similar to the current service, the new flights will be operated by a Boeing 777-300ER in a three-class configuration featuring eight private suites, 42 business class and 304 economy class seats; adding 1,416 seats each way per week on the route.

For the calendar year 2018, Emirates SkyCargo transported over 35,750 tonnes of cargo including both exports of close to 19,750 tonnes and imports of 16,000 tonnes.

Close to 90 per cent of the commodities exported from Cairo are fruits and vegetables. The flight increase will bring about an additional 160 tonnes of cargo capacity per week to and from Cairo on top of the more than 800 tonnes of cargo capacity already provided on Emirates’ flights.

The additional Dubai – Cairo flight (EK 921) will leave Dubai at 12:00 noon and arrive in Cairo at 2:15pm.