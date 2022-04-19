Dubai: Emirates will now operate four weekly flights to Algiers from May 1, from the current two a week. The services between Algiers and Dubai will no longer be linked with Tunis, offering more “flexibility and convenience to travel to Dubai and onwards to Emirates’ extensive network of more than 130 destinations,” said the airline in a statement.
Emirates will utilise its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, and operate on Saturdays and Sundays, in addition to the current Tuesday and Thursday services. Flight EK758 departs Algiers at 15:45, arriving in Dubai at 01:05 the next day. EK757 departs Dubai at 08:45hrs, arriving in Algiers at 12:55hrs.
"We have seen a marked increase in passenger demand to and from Algiers, especially to Dubai and onwards to other destinations that are gradually opening or easing their restrictions across our network,” said Omar Alhemeiri - Manager Algeria, Emirates. “We hope that by increasing our frequency into Algeria, we are able to support traffic flows in and out of the country as it continues its post-pandemic economic recovery.”