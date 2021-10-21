Dubai: Emirates airline said its flights to Khartoum scheduled for October 21 and October 22 have been canceled.
“Customers with the final destination Khartoum will not be accepted for travel until 23 October from any point on the Emirates network,” said the airline on its website. “Affected customers should contact their booking agents for rebooking options. Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.”
The airline did not specify a reason, but the announcement comes as protests are raging on in the African country related to the future of a power-sharing deal between the military and civilian leaders.
“Due to the current situation in Khartoum, flydubai flights to Khartoum International Airport (KRT) on 21 and 22 October have been cancelled,” said a flydubai spokesperson.
“We will continue to monitor the situation closely - passengers who have purchased tickets to travel to Khartoum will be rebooked on the next available flight or can receive a refund,” said the budget airline’s spokesperson.
US advisory
An October 17 advisory from the US Embassy in Sudan said: “Demonstrations are expected to take place on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Exact start times and locations are unknown but will likely be widespread throughout Khartoum, as well as in other states. Demonstrations may result in road closures and have the potential to escalate.”