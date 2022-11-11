Dubai: An Emirates Airline Boeing 777, EK-209, was forced to return to Athens a few hours after take-off on Thursday due to a ‘security issue’, the airline confirmed to Gulf News.
According to flight tracking website Flight Radar24, Emirates Airlines flight EK209 was bound for Newark, New Jersey, when it entered an extended holding pattern over Sardinia, Italy. Following this, the aircraft returned to Athens airport by flying over a different route that avoided terrain before landing at 9.57 pm local time.
An airline spokesperson said the flight made an unscheduled return to Athens due to security checks requested by the authorities.
An earlier flight– EK210 – was asked to return to its stand before take-off.
“Emirates can confirm flight EK210 from Athens to Dubai on 10 November returned to stand before take-off, and flight EK209 from Athens to Newark on 10 November also made an unscheduled return to Athens, due to security checks requested by the authorities,” the airline said in a statement to Gulf News. “Passengers on flight EK209 have been rebooked to travel on 11 November and provided overnight accommodation. Emirates apologises for the inconvenience caused.”