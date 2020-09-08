Dubai:Emirates airline has resumed passenger services to Lusaka, Zambia with two weekly flights to and from Dubai starting.
This boosts the airline’s global network to 84 cities, with at least 13 African destinations.
The flights, which will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER, will fly to the Zambian capital on Fridays and Sundays. Emirates’ flight EK 713 will depart from Dubai at 0820hrs, arriving in Lusaka at 1330hrs.
The return flight, EK 714 departs Lusaka at 1530hrs, arriving in Dubai at 0025hrs the next day.Customers can book flights on emirates.com or via travel agents.
The restart of services to Lusaka offer Emirates customers in Zambia the opportunity to travel to Dubai, as well as an array of onward connections to Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and the Americas through the airline’s Dubai hub, the airline said in a statement.
Emirates has also announced the resumption of flights to Guinea’s capital Conakry and Dakar, Senegal.