Dubai: Emirates on Wednesday said it expects a "high volume" of travellers to make their way to the carrier's Terminal 3 facilities on January 2nd and 3rd, to depart Dubai, in addition to a rush of inbound traffic into the city.
Across both days, over 70,000 passengers will be departing and arriving on Emirates flights, the airline said in a statement.
Customers should check the latest travel requirements to their booked destination, and to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure.
Passengers are encouraged to build in extra time in their journey to avoid delays with expected traffic congestion coming into Terminal 3.
Passengers who arrive less than 60 minutes prior to their scheduled flight departure will not be accepted for travel. They can also check in online 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.
Customers are also urged to use the convenient self check-in and bag drop kiosks for a more seamless airport experience. The service is available to all destinations except to the US, Canada, China, India and Hong Kong due to additional requirements from these destinations.