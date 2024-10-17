Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, announced Thursday plans to structure and strengthen its global commercial team portfolios in readiness for the airline’s next era of strategic growth and expansion.

The airline’s commercial operations executives and teams manage vital customer, partner, and stakeholder relationships, meet revenue targets, and serve as active ambassadors for the airline across its network, which spans 138 destinations in 80 countries.

Emirates’ Executive Vice President Passenger Sales and Country Management Nabil Sultan will continue to spearhead the team and the new structure, which will commence on November 1, said the airline. Three of the top six roles below are led by Emirates’ long-serving UAE Nationals.

- Thierry Aucoc, currently Senior Vice President (SVP) of Commercial Operations in Europe and the Russian Federation, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West), covering Europe and the Americas.

- Adil Al Ghaith, currently SVP of Commercial Operations Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (Centre), covering the Gulf, Middle East and Africa.

- Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Divisional VP (DVP) USA and Canada, will become SVP of Commercial Operations (West Asia and Indian Ocean).

- Currently, Regional Sales Manager USA, Matthew Jones, will become VP USA and report to Thierry Aucoc.

- Orhan Abbas, SVP of Commercial Operations (Far East), and Barry Brown, DVP of Australasia, will continue to lead their current regions.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer, said, “Our Commercial Operations teams have a crucial role to play at our Dubai hub and across the expanse of our growing network. As our ambassadors, they have deep knowledge of local market dynamics and a sharp understanding of our customers with a view to delighting them and our other key stakeholders every single day.”

Kazim added, “By strengthening our global portfolios with these executive appointments, we aim to be future fit, elevate customer satisfaction, refuel our business, and reenergise our markets. I wish our commercial leaders every success in their new or expanded roles.”