Dubai: Emirates airline said restrictions for travel to Sri Lanka from the Gulf countries have been removed completely. Effective immediately, customers travelling from UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain and Kuwait, may enter Sri Lanka if they meet certain conditions.
What are the requirements?
* All arriving customers must have a negative PCR test obtained within 72 hours prior to departure.
* Antigen tests cannot be accepted as a pre-departure test for boarding.
* A PCR test must be presented from a hospital/laboratory approved by the respective government and Sri Lanka’s foreign mission from where the passenger is originating in the six Gulf countries.
* The PCR test report must contain a QR Code that will ensure authenticity of the report.
* Customers are permitted to arrive only for hotel quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism bio-bubble route.