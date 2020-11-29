Dubai: Emirates has been named as the ‘World’s Leading Airline’ in three major categories at the World Travel Awards 2020: World’s Leading Economy Class, Airline Rewards Programme and Airline Lounge - Business Class.
The Dubai-based airline took top rankings across both the global and regional categories based on a record voter turnout from tourism consumers. This was “a testament to its ongoing efforts and focused approach to continually enhance the customer experience” in spite of challenges posed by the global pandemic, Emirates said in a statement.
The latest honours come after a flurry of other award wins over the last few weeks, including four wins at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards, the ‘Best Airline’ for 2020 at The Sun Travel Awards, ‘Best Long-Haul Airline’ at The Times and The Sunday Times Travel Awards, in addition to being rated as the safest airline in the world for its response to the COVID-19 pandemic according to the Safe Travel Barometer.
Emirates has put in numerous safety measures across every customer touchpoint on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.