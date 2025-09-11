Emirates changes flights to Larnaca, Cyprus due to disruptions from strike

Passengers booked on Dubai–Larnaca flights on September 11 will be rebooked via Malta
Dubai: Emirates has announced changes to its flight operations to and from Larnaca due to industrial action by Cypriot trade unions scheduled for September 11.
Flight EK109 from Dubai to Larnaca will be cancelled. Instead, Emirates will operate the flight directly from Dubai to Malta as EK8109, departing Dubai at 10:10 am and arriving in Malta at 2:00 pm local time. The Larnaca to Malta leg of EK109 will also be cancelled. Flight EK110 will operate as scheduled.
Passengers booked on Dubai–Larnaca flights on 11 September will be rebooked via Malta using EK8109 and EK110. Emirates is currently rebooking affected passengers and advises those booked directly with the airline to contact Emirates or their booking agents for assistance.
Customers are also urged to ensure their contact information is up to date via the Manage Your Booking portal to receive flight updates.
