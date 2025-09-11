Emirates changes flights to Larnaca, Cyprus due to disruptions from strike

Flight EK109 from Dubai to Larnaca will be cancelled. Instead, Emirates will operate the flight directly from Dubai to Malta as EK8109, departing Dubai at 10:10 am and arriving in Malta at 2:00 pm local time. The Larnaca to Malta leg of EK109 will also be cancelled. Flight EK110 will operate as scheduled.

Passengers booked on Dubai–Larnaca flights on 11 September will be rebooked via Malta using EK8109 and EK110. Emirates is currently rebooking affected passengers and advises those booked directly with the airline to contact Emirates or their booking agents for assistance.

