Emirates cancels Madagascar service as civil unrest continues

“Customers impacted by the cancelled flights from Dubai to Antananarivo will be rebooked and receive the updated booking on the email address in the booking,” the airline said.

The protesters barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks. By Thursday afternoon there were reported incidents of looting at various retailers, appliance stores and banks across the capital.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets to voice their anger over persistent power cuts, which often leave homes and businesses without electricity for over 12 hours.

The government of the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar on Thursday imposed a nighttime curfew following protests, which saw police use rubber bullets and tear gas to quash demonstrations over ongoing water and power cuts.

Local media reported on Thursday that three homes of politicians known to be close to President Nirina Rajoelina were also attacked by protesters.

He first came to power in 2009, leading a popular movement and benefiting from a coup that ousted former president Marc Ravalomanana. After not contesting the 2013 election due to international pressure, he was voted back into office in 2018.

Rajoelina, 51, was re-elected late last year for a third term in a vote boycotted by the opposition and with less than half of registered voters participating.

The water and electricity situation had become "unbearable," said a woman in her sixties, who asked not to be named for fear of arrest.

Anupam Varma News and Business Editor

Anupam is a digital and business journalist with nearly two decades of experience. Having worked with newspapers, magazines and websites, he is driven by the thrill of breaking news and page views. Anupam believes all problems can be solved if you just give them enough time and attention. He’s also someone who would rather try and fail, than not try at all.