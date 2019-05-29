Emirates Image Credit: File photo

Emirates anticipates a busy weekend ahead of the Eid holiday with heavy traveller volumes to and from Dubai. The busiest time for departures in terminal 3 will be on Friday, May 31, with over 80,000 passengers travelling abroad. Customers are reminded to arrive at the airport at least three hours before their flight departure to avoid any delays.

Peak travel is expected to continue until Monday, June 3, with over 309,000 Emirates passengers travelling from Dubai during this period of time.

“With expected traffic congestion around terminal 3, and road works continuing to cause traffic delays around main airport highways and roads during this time - Emirates urges customers to build in extra time for their journeys to avoid potential delays,” the airline said in a statement.

Passengers can physically check in at the airport as early as 24 hours before flight departure, and are requested to check in no later than two hours prior to departure, regardless of class of travel.