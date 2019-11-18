Delivery of the first Emirates A350 XWB is expected in May 2023

An Airbus A350-1000 and an Airbus A330 NEO are seen during the 53rd International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget Airport near Paris, France, June 17 2019. Emirates today announced an order for 50 A350-900 XWB Image Credit: REUTERS

Dubai: Emirates today announced an order for 50 A350-900 XWB aircraft worth US$ 16 billion (AED 58.7 billion) at list prices at the Dubai Airshow 2019. Delivery of the first Emirates A350 XWB is expected in May 2023 and will continue until 2028.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Chairman and Chief Executive, signed the deal with Guillaume Faury, Chief Executive Officer from Airbus.

This purchase agreement replaces the heads of agreement signed in February where Emirates announced its intent to purchase 30 A350s and 40 A330Neos.

“Today, we are pleased to sign a firm order for 50 A350 XWBs, powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines,” Sheikh Ahmed said. “This follows a thorough review of various aircraft options and of our own fleet plans. It is Emirates’ long-standing strategy to invest in modern and efficient aircraft, and we are confident in the performance of the A350 XWB.

“Complementing our A380s and 777s, the A350s will give us added operational flexibility in terms of capacity, range and deployment. In effect, we are strengthening our business model to provide efficient and comfortable air transport services to, and through, our Dubai hub.”

Sheikh Ahmed added: “This US$ 16 billion deal reflects our confidence in the future of the UAE’s aviation sector, and is a strong affirmation of Dubai’s strategy to be a global nexus connected to cities, communities and economies via a world-class and modern aviation sector.”

The A350 will enable Emirates to serve a range of new markets, not only in region but also on long-haul missions of up to 15 hours of flying time from Dubai. Emirates intends to equip its A350s with its latest products, and offer different cabin configurations including Premium Economy.