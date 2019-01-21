Dubai: Emirates has introduced an innovative function on its app to allow customers to create their own playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board.
“Customers can plan their trip more effectively, and maximise their onboard experience by using the Emirates app to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue at any time,” the airline said in a statement.
ice, Emirates’ inflight entertainment, has reached a new milestone of over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment.
The catalogue includes over 1,000 movies, popular television box sets, tens of thousands of music tracks, podcasts and games.
Tim Clark, president of Emirates Airline, said the latest functionality elevates the customer experience even before stepping onto the aircraft.
“Our customers can now browse the unmatched content on offer and create personal entertainment playlists at their leisure, and once comfortably settled in their seats on board, they simply sync and press play.”
The syncing capability is currently available on over 100 Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft and will be made available progressively across the entire fleet, including A380 aircraft, in the coming months.
The Emirates app allows customers to book flights, hotels, car rentals, tours and attractions.
In addition to the ice catalogue, travellers can browse through their flight’s menus and wine lists up to a month before the departure date.
It also features 3D seat maps which allows customers to navigate the interior of the A380 and the Boeing 777 during seat selection, and explore the spacious cabin before they board.