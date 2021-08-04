Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates airline said starting from August 5, the following passengers are allowed to travel to and through Dubai from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda:
Transit passengers
They must hold a negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate for a test taken 72 hours or less before departure as per the requirements of their final destination.
UAE residents
All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and who hold an official vaccination certificate issued and approved by relevant authorities in the UAE are permitted to return to the UAE. At least 14 days must have passed since the last required dose of the vaccine was administered.
Exemptions for non vaccinated passengers:
- Holders of golden and silver visas and diplomats
- Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians
- Education sector workers including professors, teachers and students studying in the UAE
- Government employees
- Exhibitors and participants who are under the sponsorship of EXPO 2020
All passengers must comply with the following:
- Dubai visa holders must apply for pre entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA)
- Passengers must have a valid COVID-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only COVID-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted
- Passengers must complete a COVID-19 rapid test 4 hours before the departure of their flight
- Passengers must complete a COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai
- UAE Nationals are exempted from the above requirements but subject to COVID-19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai